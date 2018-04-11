“Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. have rekindled merger talks, people familiar with the matter said, as the wireless rivals explore a combination for the third time in four years,” Drew FitzGerald, Dana Mattioli, and Joe Flint report for The Wall Street Journal.

“The latest discussions come just five months after a previous courtship collapsed largely over who would control the combined firm,” FitzGerald, Mattioli, and Flint report. “The talks also come in the midst of an antitrust fight between the U.S. government and AT&T Inc.”

“The talks are complicated by the ownership of the two firms. Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Group Corp. owns nearly 85% of Sprint,” FitzGerald, Mattioli, and Flint report. “Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG controls T-Mobile, which is the larger company both in terms of subscribers and market value.”

