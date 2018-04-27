“The release makes it possible for Windows 10 S users, who cannot install applications obtained from third-party sources, to get their hands on Apple’s popular entertainment platform,” Bell reports. “This version of iTunes is exactly the same as the one available through Apple’s website.”
“iTunes has been compatible with Windows since April 2003, when Apple rolled out its version 4.0 update that introduced the iTunes Store,” Bell reports.
MacDailyNews Take: “It’s like giving a glass of ice water to somebody in hell,” if, by “ice water” today, you mean a bloated pile of old spaghetti code with a bunch of disparate junk bolted on at odd angles occluded by an incomprehensible user interface from hell.
In other words, it’s perfect for Microsoft Windows sufferers. To them, it’ll look and feel like streamlined perfection.
