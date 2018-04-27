“iTunes is finally available to download from the Microsoft Store for the first time,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac.

“The release makes it possible for Windows 10 S users, who cannot install applications obtained from third-party sources, to get their hands on Apple’s popular entertainment platform,” Bell reports. “This version of iTunes is exactly the same as the one available through Apple’s website.”

“iTunes has been compatible with Windows since April 2003, when Apple rolled out its version 4.0 update that introduced the iTunes Store,” Bell reports.

