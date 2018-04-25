“The competition among wireless charging standards did not come to an end when Apple decided to choose Qi of the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) for iPhone X and iPhone 8 devices in 2017,” Osiris Hu reports for Digitimes. “Instead, the move has pushed the member companies in the AFA (AirFuel Alliance) to exert efforts to develop magnetic resonance (MR) and other RF wireless charging solutions in order to win a new round of battle in the mid- and long-distance wireless charging segment, according to Digitimes Research.”

“Digitimes Research considers it a calculated move of Apple to usher in 7.5W wireless charging technology following the release of iOS 11.2,” Hu reports. “It is conservative as compared to the over 15W charging capacity of readily available wireless charging boards, but it is a rather bold step ahead compared to the mainstream 5W wireless charging technology used by most other smartphone models.”

“Although magnetic induction is currently the mainstream technology for the development of wireless charging, this technology still has a number of drawbacks,” Hu reports. “For this reason, makers in the field are still developing multiple technologies for wireless charging, including the use of magnetic resonance, ultrasound, infrared, electromagnetic waves, radio frequency, and solar energy, making the development of rapid charging technology a focus of attention.”

