“Digitimes Research considers it a calculated move of Apple to usher in 7.5W wireless charging technology following the release of iOS 11.2,” Hu reports. “It is conservative as compared to the over 15W charging capacity of readily available wireless charging boards, but it is a rather bold step ahead compared to the mainstream 5W wireless charging technology used by most other smartphone models.”
“Although magnetic induction is currently the mainstream technology for the development of wireless charging, this technology still has a number of drawbacks,” Hu reports. “For this reason, makers in the field are still developing multiple technologies for wireless charging, including the use of magnetic resonance, ultrasound, infrared, electromagnetic waves, radio frequency, and solar energy, making the development of rapid charging technology a focus of attention.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s to competition, innovation, and the arrival – someday – of true wireless charging!
