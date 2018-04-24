“As usual, Apple doesn’t provide any information about this… which is extremely unhelpful to everyone involved,” Oakley reports. “macOS seems to be the only operating system for which the names of its malware are now strict secrets, presumably to obstruct third-party security researchers.”
“You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information [System Report] via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software,” Oakley reports. “If your Mac has not yet installed this update, you can force an update using LockRattler, or at the command line.”
More info and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: In System Information, under Software > Installations, look for MRTConfigData and version number 1.3.2.