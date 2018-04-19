“Whilst there may not be as many new features this year in the flagship Apple operating systems as some years past, there is no mistaking that iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 are very much under active development and distribution amongst internal Apple employees is growing,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“Our website analytics have recorded a noticeable uptick in Safari browser visits from iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 machines, particularly with bigger spikes just this week,” Mayo reports. “It is normal practice for Apple engineers to test out internal seeds by using devices running pre-release firmware and operating systems to visit sites like ours.”

Mayo reports, “Every year, we observe the same rough pattern.”

