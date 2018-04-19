“Our website analytics have recorded a noticeable uptick in Safari browser visits from iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 machines, particularly with bigger spikes just this week,” Mayo reports. “It is normal practice for Apple engineers to test out internal seeds by using devices running pre-release firmware and operating systems to visit sites like ours.”
Mayo reports, “Every year, we observe the same rough pattern.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we’re seeing it, too, with a smattering of sessions via iOS 12 beginning in early March and peaking in early April and even more sessions coming from macOS 10.14 beginning in late March and peaking in mid-April.