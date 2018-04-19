“A major Asian chip manufacturer’s weaker than expected guidance for the June quarter is driving technology stocks lower,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC. “”

“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) on Thursday said its revenue forecast range for its second quarter is $7.8 billion to $7.9 billion versus the Wall Street estimate of $8.8 billion,” Kim reports. TSMC’s CFO Lora Ho blamed “continued weak demand from our mobile sector.”

“TSMC is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and manufactures chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia,” Kim reports. “Apple shares are down 1.4 percent in Thursday’s premarket session, while Nvidia is down 1.4 percent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares fell 4.8 percent.”

