“Android P is still in super-duper developer-only beta mode, but you only need to look at an iPhone X to see what your Pixel phone will look like once the new models land later this summer,” Michael Simon writes for PCWorld. “Okay, I kid, but there’s no denying that Google has taken at least some inspiration from Apple’s thousand-dollar flagship phone. First there’s the support for ‘cutout’ displays, better known as The Notch.”

“That was to be expected,” Simon writes. “But a new rumor takes the iPhone X influence even further. In a since-edited screenshot in blog post about DNS security improvements in Android P, Google posted an image of what seems to be a navigation bar rather than a button at the bottom of a Pixel screen, with a back arrow next to an elongated strip similar to Apple’s home indicator.”

“Stephen Hall at 9to5Google confirms that Google is indeed developing a new iPhone X-style gesture-based navigation bar design complete with a new pill-shaped button and refined layout that dumps the long-standing square ‘recents’ button for a swipe-up gesture,” Simon writes. “I never had an problem with Android’s navigation, but after using the iPhone X, it’s clear that there’s a better way. Apple’s gesture-based navigation is simple, intuitive, and delightful, and it makes Android phones seem stale by comparison. Implementing a similar method with the Pixel 3 will make certainly Google’s phone easier to navigate and feel more modern, but I can’t help but wonder why Google is implement this change now rather than a year ago when the Pixel launched. And the only answer I can come up with is that Google has simply lost the ability to innovate.”

