Apple CEO Tim Cook offered condolences on the passing of former First Lady of the United States Barbara Bush.

Mrs. Bush died Tuesday evening at her home in Houston. She was 92.

Mrs. Bush was the wife of George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, served as the First Lady of the United States from 1989 to 1993, served as the Second Lady of the United States from 1981 to 1989. She was the mother of George W. Bush, the 43rd President, and Jeb Bush, the 43rd Governor of Florida. Mrs. Bush was only the second woman in American history to have a son follow her husband as U.S. President. (Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams, was the first.)

Throughout her life, Barbara Bush showed us all the importance of charity, literacy, and love of country. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family as they mourn her passing. Rest In Peace. — Apple CEO Tim Cook

