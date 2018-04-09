OWC has announced that the pioneering ThunderBlade external drive is now shipping in four capacities, from 1TB to 8TB. The first-to-market ThunderBlade is the fastest external drive available, with transfer speeds up to 2800MB/s Read and 2450MB/s Write, making it the preeminent production solution for professionals.

Larry O’Connor, Founder & CEO, said in a statement, “We at OWC can’t thank our customers enough for allowing us to do what we love so much every day. We strive to build products that will go further and deliver a better return on our customers’ technology investments. The ThunderBlade is one more example of a solution that will allow our customers to work more effectively, a product that can literally change the way they create. Everyone at OWC is excited by the boundless opportunities the next 30 years will bring for our customers.”



Thanks to SoftRAID’s cross-platform technology, not only is the ThunderBlade the fastest Thunderbolt 3 solution available, it is the only one of its kind to seamlessly support both Mac OS and Windows, allowing for faultless interoperability between them for multi-platform workflow requirements.

Dave Helmly, Sr. Manager, Professional Video/Audio for Adobe Systems Inc. said in a statement “Whether you’re working on a 4K, 5K or 8K production or diving into huge Immersive VR environments, loading large complex projects just got easier with the new ThunderBlade from OWC.”

The ThunderBlade is available in capacities from 1TB up to 8TB, MSRP from US$1,199.99 to $4,999.00.

Source: Other World Computing, Inc.