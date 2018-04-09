“Apple has always offered assistance to iPhone and iPad users typing on their devices using the onscreen keyboard, automatically fixing some common mistakes and providing spelling and next word suggestions,” Malcolm Owen writes for AppleInsider. “Some of these features are also available to use in macOS.”

“The typing assistance features in iOS are handy for those wanting to write at speed, especially if you consider that typing on a flat display simply isn’t as fast as a proper keyboard,” Owen writes. “While some of the functions are used practically in all text-editing applications, such as the ubiquitous spelling autocorrection, a few of these handy features in iOS just don’t get used as much on macOS.”

Owen writes, “This guide will explain how to use a few of these features: Auto-capitalization, period insertion, and predictive word suggestions. ”

Read more in the full article here.