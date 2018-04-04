• Kicks: With iPhone X you can pay for new kicks with a glance. Apple Pay and done.
• Coffee: With iPhone X you can pay for a morning coffee with a glance. Apple Pay and done.
• Groceries: With iPhone X you can pay for groceries with a glance. Apple Pay and done.
• Grooming: With iPhone X you can pay in apps with a glance. Apple Pay and done.
MacDailyNews Take: These are so fast and shot/edited in such a way that we doubt the average non-iPhone X user understands the Face ID component (i.e. you just look at the iPhone to identify yourself in order to pay).