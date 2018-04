“Intel shares tanked almost 9% on Monday after a report was published that Apple would be abandoning Intel chips for its own in its Macintosh computers,” Nelson Wang reports for TheStreet.

“According to a Bloomberg report, Apple would begin the switch as soon as 2020 and make the transition in phases,” Wang reports. “Apple has increasingly been relying on its own chips as it seeks to optimize the performance of its own devices and reduce costs.”

Wang reports, “Overall, Apple contributes about 5% of Intel’s annual revenue, according to Bloomberg.”

