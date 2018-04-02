“I’ve been running the iOS 11.3 betas on a number of different devices since the first public beta emerged back in January, and it’s been quite a mixed experience, oscillating from super-buggy to surprisingly stable,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “All in all, apart from the laggy performance, [the public release of] iOS 11.3 feels pretty good. Given that performance, especially frame drops, has been an issue throughout the iOS 11 lifecycle (and iOS 10 if I’m being honest), this issue may be here to stay (hopefully things will be different come iOS 12).”
“Given the broad range of bug fixes it contains, it’s hard to advise anyone to delay installing it,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “That said, it’s likely that iOS 11.3.1 will drop in the next few weeks, so you could hold back and install that.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As always, it depends on your device and comfort level. For years, our advice was pretty much to upgrade as soon as possible, for security alone, if not for new features and performance increases. In more the recent post-Steve Jobs era, Apple’s quality control has gotten shaky at times, so you might want to check online to find out about early installers’ experiences before taking the plunge.
That sais, all of our iOS devices have been updated with no issues, but keep in mind that our iOS devices are all of recent vintage, too.
Please let us know if you’ve had any specific issues introduced with iOS 11.3 below.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iOS 11.3 delivers awesome new iPhone features – March 31, 2018
Apple releases iOS 11.3 – March 29, 2018