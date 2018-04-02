“Last week saw Apple release the long-awaited iOS 11.3 update for iPhone, iPad, and the iPod touch,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “But should you rush out and install it or wait for bug fixes to arrive?”

“I’ve been running the iOS 11.3 betas on a number of different devices since the first public beta emerged back in January, and it’s been quite a mixed experience, oscillating from super-buggy to surprisingly stable,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “All in all, apart from the laggy performance, [the public release of] iOS 11.3 feels pretty good. Given that performance, especially frame drops, has been an issue throughout the iOS 11 lifecycle (and iOS 10 if I’m being honest), this issue may be here to stay (hopefully things will be different come iOS 12).”

“Given the broad range of bug fixes it contains, it’s hard to advise anyone to delay installing it,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “That said, it’s likely that iOS 11.3.1 will drop in the next few weeks, so you could hold back and install that.”

