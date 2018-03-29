“Epic Games released a major update for its super popular iOS release of Fortnite,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac. “Along with the standard performance and bug fixes, the update brings new weapons and items, changes to gameplay, new features for mobile devices and more.”

“Fortnite for iOS version 3.4 is available today (via Gadgets360),” Potuck reports. “The new version features a lot of changes and also throws in some new easter eggs and spring themed content.”

Potuck reports, “Some of the headline features of version 3.4 include: a new guided missile, launch pad drop increased by 25%, new weapons updates in Sniper Shootout gameplay, a new game data download system (will make future updates smaller), antialiasing on supported mobile devices, Whispers and Part Text Chat now available, and much more.”



