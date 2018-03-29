“Fortnite for iOS version 3.4 is available today (via Gadgets360),” Potuck reports. “The new version features a lot of changes and also throws in some new easter eggs and spring themed content.”
Potuck reports, “Some of the headline features of version 3.4 include: a new guided missile, launch pad drop increased by 25%, new weapons updates in Sniper Shootout gameplay, a new game data download system (will make future updates smaller), antialiasing on supported mobile devices, Whispers and Part Text Chat now available, and much more.”
MacDailyNews Take: A very popular games gets even better… on Apple’s iOS!
