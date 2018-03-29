“Apple Inc. is revamping privacy controls for its devices and cloud services to comply with strict new European rules as Facebook Inc. faces a user privacy backlash,” Mark Gurman and Stephanie Bodoni report for Bloomberg.

“The iPhone maker said it will update its web page for managing Apple IDs in coming months to let users download a copy of all their data stored with the company,” Gurman and Bodoni report. “The site will also let customers correct personal information, temporarily deactivate their account, and completely delete it. The new privacy controls are designed to comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which kicks in May 25, the Cupertino, California-based company said.”

“While Apple first previewed the software changes in January, the new privacy features come as Facebook faces criticism over unauthorized use of its customers’ data,” Gurman and Bodoni report. “Apple regularly promotes the privacy of its devices… Apple’s new web-based privacy options will be released for users in Europe in early May, while the features will come to other countries later. Previously, users could download their data, correct their information, and delete accounts by contacting Apple directly. This is the first time the company is offering these capabilities in a single location online.”

