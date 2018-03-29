“The new software update comes alongside iOS 11.3 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. HomePod can be updated automatically or prompted through the Home app after updating to iOS 11.3,” Rambo reports.
Rambo reports, “To be able to update your HomePod, make sure you update your iPhone or iPad first, since it’s likely that the update needs to be done from an iOS device running the same operating system version [to which] you want to update the accessory.”
MacDailyNews Take: We haven’t done our HomePods, yet. If you have, let us know what’s included below!
