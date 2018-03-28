“FCPX 10.4 was released in December 2017 about 100 days ago. Since then, there have been zero updates or bug fixes. There have been bugs reported so a bug fix is due. The question is, where is it?” Richard Taylor writes for FCPX.TV. “For both FCPX 10.2 and 10.3, there were bug fix updates within 30 days of release. Not so for FCP 10.4 at 100 days and counting with no update.”

“I think that the FCPX team could have a surprise or two for FCPX editors at or around NAB 2018. Whatever they might have up their sleeves like an updated number of FCPX seats, I’m thinking a bug fix update with some new features might be among them,” Taylor writes. “After all, the Apple Product Marketing team is presenting at FCPEXChange on Monday night and they like to surprise us. Like they did with the announcement of FCPX 10.4 at last year’s FCPX Creative Summit (an event for FCPX creatives) and the 2 Million+ FCPX seat announcement at last year’s FCPEXChange at NAB 2017.”

“So another FCPX surprise at NAB 2018 is entirely possible,” Taylor writes. “As we know, Apple executes its own agenda on its own magnetic timeline. But that train could be making a stop at NAB 2018.”

Read more in the full article here.