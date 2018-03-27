“Apple currently uses OLED displays for the iPhone X and Apple Watch, but it’s reportedly developing its own in-house MicroLED displays for use in mobile devices, starting with the watch,” Geoffrey Morrison writes for CNET. “Details are scarce and it’ll likely be years (if ever) before Apple brings it to market, but Cupertino’s interest provides further evidence that MicroLED could be big.”

“It’s easy to see why. MicroLED has the potential for the same perfect black levels as OLED and higher brightness than any current display technology, all with excellent color and without the viewing angle and uniformity issues of LCD,” Morrison writes. “Right now the issue with MicroLED isn’t image quality, it’s manufacturing. The sources cited in the Apple report say the screens are more difficult to produce than OLED displays, to the extent that Apple almost pulled out of development a year ago.”

“One problem is that when you shrink LEDs, the total amount of light they produce goes down. So you either need to drive them harder, increase their efficiency, or both. Just driving them harder introduces new issues. You’ll find yourself needing a lot more electricity and dissipating a lot more heat,” Morrison writes. “Getting the gap between the pixels, or the ‘pitch size,’ down is another huge challenge, since the circuitry and other necessary elements can only get so small. If the pitch size can’t shrink, there’s a limit to how small a MicroLED TV a company can make. Sure, wall-sized TVs are cool, but no one will buy them.”

“Instead of a handful, or maybe a few dozen, yellow-blue ‘white’ LEDs like you get on a normal TV, you have 8.3 million LEDs, one for each pixel on a 4K 3,840×2,160 display,” Morrison writes. “Actually, it’s way worse than that, since you need red, green and blue LEDs. So that means there’s nearly 25 million total LEDs, more than 8 million for each of the primary colors. Each RGB trio is packaged as one pixel.”

Read more in the full article here.