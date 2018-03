Apple has debuted a new TV d for the company’s newest addition to the iPad family, the all new 9.7-inch iPad which starts at just $329, or $299 for students and teachers.

The ad stars Bob Clendenin as the teacher.

Apple’s blurb via YouTube states, “Introducing the new iPad, now with support for Apple Pencil. The perfect computer for learning looks nothing like a computer.”

The ad features “Homework! Oh, Homework!” a poem by Jack Prelutsky.

Direct link to video here.