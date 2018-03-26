“Autodesk this past week introduced the new One AutoCAD strategy as it unveiled its latest AutoCAD 2019 release for the coming year, with numerous adjustments to licensing, new industry toolsets, plus all new mobile and web versions of their most famous software,” Anthony Frausto-Robledo writes for Architosh.

“With this latest news, gone are the days when you purchased distinct AutoCAD programs, like AutoCAD Architecture or AutoCAD Mechanical,” Frausto-Robledo writes. “With the One AutoCAD mantra and new licensing structure, your single subscription license gains you access to specific industry toolsets that harness the features and functionality of the distinct AutoCAD programs of the past.”

“Your new subscription license also gives you the ability to use both the Windows and Mac versions of AutoCAD. However—and this is important—there is no 2019 update to Mac version of AutoCAD yet,” Frausto-Robledo writes. “Alyson Moses, AutoCAD Public Relations, Autodesk, confirmed that one’s subscription gains you access to AutoCAD for Mac 2018 as part of all the One AutoCAD offerings.”

