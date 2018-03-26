“BTIG Research’s Walter Piecyk, who has a Buy rating on Apple shares and a $198 price target, today writes that although sales of the iPhone have been weaker than expected, and are likely getting weaker still, the average selling price of the thing may end up being better this quarter than the Street expects, which could help sales and profit,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s.

“Citing data collected by a firm called Wave7 Research, Piecyk notes both that Apple likely is taking share of the U.S. smartphone market’s sales in the March quarter, and also that its mix of units is tilting toward the newer iPhone X and iPhone 8-Plus,” Ray reports. “Apple’s share of total industry sales in the U.S. looks to end up 56% this quarter, he writes, up from 55.5% in the December quarter. That’s better than the quarter-to-quarter drop that the company suffered in Q1 last year and the year before, he notes.”

Ray reports, “The upshot: ‘If Apple was able to beat our ASP estimate by $10 (which still implies a 5.2% decline) it would lift revenue and EPS by $500 million and $0.02, respectively.'”

