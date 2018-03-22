“Apple has confirmed it will fix a privacy issue in which Siri can read aloud hidden lock screen notifications from many apps on iPhones,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“In a statement provided to MacRumors, Apple said ‘we are aware of the issue and it will be addressed in an upcoming software update.’ It’s quite possible the fix will be included in iOS 11.3, which remains in beta testing, but Apple may elect to address the problem with a minor update such as iOS 11.2.7,” Rossignol reports. “As reported by Brazilian website MacMagazine earlier this week, users can simply ask Siri to ‘read my notifications’ and the assistant will read aloud the contents of notifications, including ones that are hidden, from a wide selection of apps.”

Rossignol reports, “Siri’s behavior becomes a privacy issue because it can read aloud messages and emails from third-party apps such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Gmail, even if an iPhone is locked and notifications are hidden.”

