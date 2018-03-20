“Future Macs, iPhones, and iPads could have wraparound, flexible displays if a newly granted Apple patent (number 9,921,608) ever reaches fruition,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

“In the patent, the tech giant notes that an electronic device may have a front surface on which a display is mounted, but that conventional display configurations ‘such as these may be satisfactory in certain situations, but can be unnecessarily limiting,'” Sellers writes. “Apple’s idea for a wraparound display could include a screen with a touch sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and other sensors for gathering input such as user input (which, of course, seems more geared toward an iOS device rather than a Mac laptop or desktop).”

“Whatever the device, it would use one or more sensors to gather information on rotational motion of the device about the longitudinal axis, tilt events, and other motion of the electronic device,” Sellers writes. “In response to detection of these device motions, the electronic device can display content on the flexible display layer.”

