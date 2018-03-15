Apple patent application reveals ‘keyless keyboard’ featuring haptic feedback

“The US Patent & Trademark Office has published a patent application from Apple that greatly advances their keyless keyboard project in greater detail with patent figures illustrating multiple morphing interface options that are on the drawing board,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“One such interface that is illustrated is one that will be able to control iTunes / Apple Music. While the illustration is clear, it’s limited. The second display could of course provide greater details such as colorful equalizer controls and much more. Apple also quickly mentions an interface with virtual “gaming inputs” as another possible option supported by this keyless keyboard,” Purcher reports. “The other major advancement in this project focuses on delivering realistic touch on this virtual keyboard. The second display is designed to be flexible and in-tune with force sensors and a unique haptic board beneath the second display.”

“Apple’s invention covers a keyless keyboard with an input surface having multiple differentiated input regions. The keyless keyboard will provide multiple force touch areas,” Purcher reports. “An input device that includes force sensing, haptic outputs, and an adaptive display may be used to define user interfaces other than traditional keyboards. Apple’s patent FIG. 16 above depicts an example input device #1600 incorporated within a notebook or laptop computer in which an alternative user input is produced on an adaptive input surface #1604.”



Much more, including more of Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.