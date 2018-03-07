“In January, Apple Inc. announced plans for a fourth U.S. campus — a down-payment of sorts on its commitment to hire thousands of Americans and redeploy billions of dollars stashed overseas and now being repatriated under the Trump administration’s new tax law,” Mark Gurman and David Ingold write for Bloomberg. “The company hasn’t said how many people will work at the new facility, but it’s probably fair to say it will at least be in the hundreds.”

“The iPhone maker has said the new facility won’t be in California or Texas and that initially it will house call-center staff,” Gurman and Ingold write. “In an effort to narrow down potential sites for the new campus, Bloomberg considered several criteria: regions where Apple already has a strong presence, proximity to suppliers, local business conditions and costs, concentration of educated talent and adjacency to transportation hubs.”

“Like most companies, Apple will surely expect such incentives in exchange for its investment. A major company such as Apple could transform a city by jump-starting its economy of schools, retail stores, restaurants and the housing market,” Gurman and Ingold write. “Apple seems likely to choose among northeastern states such as Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and upstate New York; North Carolina and Florida in the southeast; and Midwestern states like Illinois and Wisconsin. The East Coast has one obvious advantage: the ability to provide customer support before existing call centers in Texas and California open for the day, as well as its proximity to hundreds of suppliers. The company could also consider the northwest, where it has a couple of offices, including an R&D center for cloud services in Seattle, and several suppliers.”

Tones more in the interactive full article – recommended – here.