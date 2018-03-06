“Whether you’re a developer who’s working on mobile apps, or just someone enjoying the millions of apps available for your phone, today is a very special day,” Craig Hockenberry writes for The Iconfactory. “It’s the ten year anniversary of the original iPhone SDK.”

“I don’t think it’s an understatement to say that this release changed a lot of people’s lives,” Hockenberry writes. “I know it changed mine and had a fundamental impact on this company’s business.”

“For many of us, holding that first iPhone at the end of June 2007 was a glimpse of the future. We all wanted to know what was inside the glass and metal sitting in our pockets,” Hockenberry writes. “I was not alone. Thousands of other developers were finding that the inside of this new device was just as magical as the outside. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that there was an explosion of iPhone app development… The Iconfactory’s first mobile app entered a store where there were hundreds of products. There are now over two million.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.