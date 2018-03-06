“Home prices in the Bay Area of California are already crazy expensive, but the houses built near Apple’s recently opened spaceship campus are setting a new bar,” Chris Morris reports for Fortune.

“The already red-hot real estate market has gone molten in Sunnyvale, with a two-bedroom, one-bath home near the campus setting the city’s all-time record price per square foot,” Morris reports. “The owner had planned to ask $1.45 million for the home, but before they could even officially list it, a private buyer put in a bid of $2 million. That works out to $2,358 per square foot.”

“While this transaction may have set a local real estate record, expect that record to fall soon,” Morris reports. “There are plenty of homes very close to Apple Park—and as news of the price per square foot spreads, that could spur people to consider a move.”

Read more in the full article here.