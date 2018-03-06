“The latest expansion includes several of those banks across the US,” Hall reports. “Apple Pay will soon arrive in Brazil which will mark the first new country added in 2018. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the news last month during Apple’s quarterly earnings call. Timing of the launch is not yet known, but it’s possible it could be timed with iOS 11.3 which is expected around March.”
Hall reports, “Apple has also continued to promote Apple Pay through the App Store with in-app discounts that change weekly.”
The list of the newest Apple Pay banks is here.
MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, Apple Pay expands!