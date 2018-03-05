“Stocks rose on Monday, erasing earlier losses, as worries about a potential trade war waned,” Fred Imbert and Alexandra Gibbs report for CNBC.

“The Dow Jones industrial average closed 336.70 points higher at 24,874.76 after dropping as much as 150 points. The S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent to 2,720.94 after briefly trading lower,” Imbert and Gibbs report. “The Nasdaq composite advanced 1 percent to close at 7,330.70.”

“‘Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,’ said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. She also noted that the President Donald Trump’s comments on NAFTA showed ‘flexibility’ on his part,” Imbert and Gibbs report. “Trump appeared to be opening the door for negotiations on tariffs. In a series of tweets Monday morning, Trump said:”

We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed. Also, Canada must.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

…treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

“Trump announced last week the U.S. will implement a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports. The news sparked fears of a potential global trade war,” Imbert and Gibbs report. “Equities fell following Trump’s announcement, with the Dow closing 420 points lower on Thursday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed lower that day.”

