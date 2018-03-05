“No matter how positive you are on any company or stock, it’s always wise to look at potential risks to the downside,” Bill Maurer writes for Seeking Alpha. “While I still think that upside remains moving forward, there is one risk for 2018 that does worry me. I’m talking about device upgrades.”

“Everyone knows that Apple charges premium prices for its products. With those prices, however, comes an expectation of high quality. When you are paying $800 or more for a phone, you expect it to last, usually more so than one that only costs a fraction of that price,” Maurer writes. “One Apple analyst recently published the following estimate of an Apple device lifespan, with the figure rising over the past couple of years.”

“At the end of this month, customers who bought the iPhone SE when it first came out will be off their 2-year contracts, so what will they do if Apple doesn’t launch a new small screen device?” Maurer writes. “I’ll be closely watching to see if Apple introduces new versions of its smaller screen devices, otherwise growth estimates may need to come down a little. Fortunately, investors may be a little forgiving at the next earnings report, given Apple is expected to announce an increase to its already massive capital return plan. However, dividends and buybacks won’t satisfy everyone for long if too many consumers decide to go with battery replacements instead of buying new iPhones.”

