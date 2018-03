“Forwarding email is a quick way to send along an email you received to someone else,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost. “But it also means that when that person responds, the response will come to you, not the original sender.”

“You can use Mac Mail’s Redirect command to send the message to someone else and retain the sender in the From field so that replies will skip you and go directly back to the original sender,” Rosenzweig writes. “This is useful when you need to send along a question to someone else to answer it.”

Here’s how to redirect email instead of forwarding it:

