“Homecam is a handy HomeKit app on iOS and tvOS that specializes in letting you view multiple video streams simultaneously,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “The latest version of Homecam builds on top of the app’s multi-feed view by adding new data layers, room control, and more to the Apple TV version.”

“Homecam is essential for HomeKit cameras like the Logi Circle 2 and D-Link Omna 180 HD — not just for viewing playback on multiple streams at the same time, but also because Apple doesn’t offer its own Home app on Apple TV yet,” Hall writes. “Homecam cleverly lets you set your Apple TV to not timeout, too, so you can rely on the app for constant monitoring if needed.”

“The ability to view data layers and control HomeKit accessories in the same room is quite useful on Apple TV. Data shown includes time, motion detected, and information from nearby HomeKit sensors including temperature and humidity when available,” Hall writes. “This lets you remotely see when a temperature is too low or too high from the Apple TV, then you can long press to access controls for HomeKit accessories in the same room. For example, you can view the front porch camera in the dark, long press and turn on the front porch light, then return to the video stream with better lighting.”

Read more in the full article here.