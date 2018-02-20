“Apple is seeking a new U.S. trademark for its iconic multicolor logo, commonly referred to as the ‘rainbow’ logo, for use on clothing items, but don’t expect to see the mark adorning products at an Apple store anytime soon,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Like many Apple filings, the company first applied for the mark in Jamaica last June,” Campbell reports. “Apple’s retro logo entered the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Reporting and Monitoring System (TRAM) in December and was subsequently assigned to an examiner last week.”

“According to the filing, Apple’s mark, if granted, can be applied to pieces of clothing, specifically hats and caps. Though the trademark was filed with an “intent to use,” or ITU, it is highly unlikely that Apple will initiate sales of branded headgear or other similar products,” Campbell reports. “As a rule, the company submits marks on an ITU basis, even those it has no immediate plans of using, simply to protect the design.”



Campbell reports, “There is an outside chance that Apple might produce a small run of commemorative gear for internal distribution or sale at its Apple Park store, where shirts bearing the same mark are already sold.”

