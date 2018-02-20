“Apple’s new HomePod speaker is now out in the wild and it’s generating plenty of buzz,” Paul Kafasis writes for Rogue Amoeba. “The device sounds great, but plenty of folks have noticed just how tied to Apple’s ecosystem it is. Thankfully, our home audio streaming tool Airfoil already works great with the HomePod. With Airfoil, you can send any audio from your Mac or PC to the device.”

“Today, we’ve got a great update to Airfoil for Mac which provides full compatibility with the HomePod, as well as several other updates and improvements,” Kafasis writes. “If you use Spotify or any other audio streaming service, Airfoil is here to help. Just play your desired audio on your Mac, then use Airfoil to send it along. While the HomePod lacks a line input port, anything you can play on or through your Mac can be passed wirelessly to the device.”

“Airfoil includes a built-in equalizer that lets you tweak your audio to get it just right,” Kafasis writes. “Airfoil’s equalizer includes almost two dozen presets, and you can create and save custom presets as well.”

“Airfoil for Mac can even receive direction directly from the HomePod. That means you can use ‘Hey Siri’ or the volume buttons to adjust playback levels,” Kafasis writes. “If you’re fortunate enough to have two (or more) HomePods, you can use Airfoil to send to all of them at once, with playback happening in sync. Airfoil has long been able to play audio to multiple devices in sync, and playback to the HomePod is no exception. Apple has touted multi-speaker sync as part of their delayed AirPlay 2 protocol2, but it’s already possible today using Airfoil.”

