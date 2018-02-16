“Google just made two big changes to image search, and you’re not going to like either of them,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac. “In addition to killing off the ‘view image’ button, the company has removed the ability to ‘search by image.'”

“The heartbreaking changes come after a complaint from Getty Images, which wants Google to make it harder for people to steal its photos,” Bell reports. “Google image search is — or was — one of the greatest tools on the web. You can use it to find an image of almost anything. Until now, you could then save that image, or use it to find something similar. Not anymore.”

“‘Today we’re launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites,’ Google explains. ‘This will include removing the View Image button… ‘For those asking, yes, these changes came about in part due to our settlement with Getty Images this week,’ Google adds,” Bell reports. “Getty filed a complaint with the European Commission in 2016 because it was unhappy that Google image search made it easy for people to find and steal its photos without attribution. Getty confirmed a settlement with Google last week.”

