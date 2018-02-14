Matthew Roberts’ latest Apple Park drone video, shot this month, show the latest changes at Apple Park.

Roberts’ aerial imagery was shot with a DJI Phantom 4 Pro.

Located on 175 acres, Apple Park will house some 12,000 employees in a central circular building of approximately 2,800,000 square feet. 80% of the site consists of green space planted with drought-resistant trees and plants indigenous to the Cupertino area. The center courtyard of the main building also features a man-made pond.

In the video, you can see the center and surrounding foliage is nearly all in place now: