“On the eve of the annual Apple shareholders meeting, investors look to Tim Cook for strategy and timing,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0.

P.E.D. reports on a note to clients by GBH Insights’ Daniel Ives, which includes the following snippets:

• This Tuesday Apple will be holding its annual shareholder meeting at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Cupertino campus with all eyes on Tim Cook and his strategic outlook for the coming year.

• The company’s massive war chest and $200 billion+ of repatriated cash is now front and center for the Street as investors hope to get some further tea leaves on Apple’s cash strategy/timing as well as product vision for 2018 at this week’s highly anticipated shareholder meeting.

