From getting the latest news to checking the weather, Siri on HomePod can help you get answers to everyday questions.

Plan ahead

Siri on HomePod can help you check the weather, find places to go, and check traffic so you can get to where you’re going on time.

• Check the weather

Want to know if you should wear a coat or bring an umbrella? Just ask Siri. Say “Hey Siri,” then say something like:

– “What’s the temperature outside?”

– “Do I need an umbrella today?”

– “How’s the weather tomorrow?”

• Find places

Want to try a new restaurant? Or want to know what time the grocery store closes? Just ask Siri. Say “Hey Siri,” then you can ask things like:

– “Where’s a great place to eat Mexican food?”

– “What time does the Apple Store close?”

– “Where’s the closest gas station?”

• Check traffic

Whether you’re on your way to work or just want to know how long it takes to get somewhere, Siri can help. Say “Hey Siri,” then say something like:

– “What’s the traffic like getting to work?”

– “How long does it take to drive to San Antonio?”

Stay up to date

Catch up on current events, sports, stocks, and more with Siri.

• Get the latest news

You can get news briefs from the top news sources in the world. Say “Hey Siri,” then say something like:

– “What’s the news today?”

– “Give me the latest sports news.”

Want to switch to a different news source? Say something like, “Hey Siri, switch to NPR instead.”

• Catch up on sports

Want to know who won between the Cavs and the Warriors? Or when the Panthers play next? Siri knows. Say “Hey Siri,” then you can say things like:

– “What teams are playing in the World Cup?”

– “Did the Spurs win last night?”

– “How many completions did Joe Montana have?”

• Check stocks

Stay up to date on the stock market, prices, news, and more with Siri. Say “Hey Siri,” then say something like:

– “How’s the stock market doing today?”

– “What’s the market capitalization of Apple?”

– “Where’s the NASDAQ today?”

– “Compare AAPL and the NASDAQ.”

More ways to use Siri on HomePod

Siri on HomePod is great at answering questions about the things you want to know and do in your home. Here’s what you can do.

• Cook with Siri

Need a little help in the kitchen? Siri can help you measure ingredients, set a timer, and even help you count calories. Say “Hey Siri,” then you can say things like:

– “How many cups are in a quart?”

– “Set a timer for 45 minutes.”

– “Pause the timer.”

– “How much time is left on the timer?”

– “How many calories are in an ounce of cheddar cheese?”

• Be on time

Need to wake up early to catch a flight? Or want to check the time in another city? Siri can help. Say “Hey Siri,” then say something like:

– “What time is it in Salzburg?”

– “When is daylight saving time?”

– “Wake me up tomorrow at 6:00 a.m.”

– “Change my 6:00 a.m alarm to 6:30 a.m.”

When the alarm goes off, you can say “Hey Siri, snooze” or “Hey Siri, stop.”

• Ask Siri to translate

You can ask Siri in English how to say something in Mandarin, Spanish, French, German, or Italian. Say “Hey Siri,” then you can ask things like:

– “How do you say ‘nice to meet you’ in Mandarin?”

– “How do you say ‘thank you’ in Italian?”

– “How do you say ‘Good Morning’ in German?”

• Get answers

From math to pop culture, Siri knows a little bit about everything. Say “Hey Siri,” then you can ask Siri things like:

– “Who sings this song?”

– “What’s a 15% tip on $85?”

– “How high is El Capitan?”

– “What movie won Best Picture last year?”

Of course, Siri can also play music from your library and help you discover new music on your HomePod. Siri can also help you catch up with your podcasts and find new ones.

To play music or podcasts on your HomePod, say “Hey Siri,” then tell Siri what you want to hear. HomePod automatically uses the same Apple ID that you’re signed into on the iOS device that you used to set it up. After you set it up, you don’t need your device to be present to use Siri to play music or podcasts.