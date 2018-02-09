“Today is HomePod launch day in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, and as promised, the speaker is now on display and available to purchase at most of Apple’s retail stores in each of those countries,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“HomePod has already received rave reviews for its sound quality from both the media and early adopters, but customers who prefer their own listening demo can now visit one of Apple’s stores to hear it for themselves,” Rossignol reports. “Of course, customers can also take advantage of Apple’s 14-day return policy and try it at home.”

Rossignol reports, “Most if not all of Apple’s retail locations currently have plentiful stock of the speaker in both Space Gray and White, but we recommend calling ahead before making the trip.

More info, including how to check HomePod availability in your area, here.