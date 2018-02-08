“Influential internet rights pioneer John Perry Barlow has died, aged 70,” BBC News reports. “Mr Barlow was a co-founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) that campaigns on digital rights issues and was a director of the organisation for many years. He was an advocate of free speech and wrote about the net’s potential for making society more representative.”

“Mr Barlow also spent years writing lyrics for the Grateful Dead rock group and also ran a cattle ranch,” BBC News reports. “Bob Weir, one of the band’s founding members, tweeted that Mr Barlow would ‘live on in the songs we wrote.'”

This life is fleeting, as we all know – the Muse we serve is not. John had a way of taking life’s most difficult things and framing them as challenges, therefore adventures. He was to be admired for that, even emulated. He’ll live on in the songs we wrote… pic.twitter.com/E29drq80du — Bob Weir (@BobWeir) February 8, 2018

“Cindy Cohn, director of the EFF, announced Mr Barlow’s death saying that he died quietly in his sleep on 7 February,” BBC News reports. “Mr Barlow had been ill for several years but few details were given about his medical problems.”

