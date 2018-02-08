“I recognize that these are vastly different products, but Apple’s success with Apple Watch after much skepticism from the market reminds me strongly of the imminent rollout of HomePod,” Dave Mark writes for The Loop.

“The early watchOS experience is quite different from what we’ve got today,” Mark writes. “What’s critical to me is that those changes rolled out as free software updates. And they work on the original hardware.”

“The point is, Apple Watch at birth was almost nothing like what we have today,” Mark writes. “And I believe the same thing will be true for HomePod.”

Read more in the full article here.