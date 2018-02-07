“Apple shares are not likely to beat the market as iPhone sales will disappoint again, according to Goldman Sachs,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC. “Goldman initiated coverage for Apple shares with a neutral rating, predicting the smartphone maker will report sales below expectations for the June quarter.”

We balance our positive view on longer-term iPhone revenue growth … with weakening near-term datapoints on iPhone X demand, which we think will likely weigh on shares ahead of the FQ2 earnings report. In particular, we see downside to consensus iPhone revenue forecasts in the June quarter and believe shares are unlikely to outperform while risk of estimates revisions remains. — Goldman analyst Rod Hall

Kim reports, “The analyst predicts the percentage of iPhone users upgrading their phones will decline to 35 percent in fiscal 2018 and 33 percent in fiscal 2019 from 36 percent in fiscal 2017.”

