“On the surface, the Nikkei Asian Review’s report that Apple is slashing second-quarter iPhone X output by 50 percent (from 40 million to 20 million) is certainly jarring. It’s enough to push the stock down nearly two percent, no small number when you’re dealing with the kind of volume Apple is,” Simon writes. “But the stock hit aside, I don’t think there’s much reason to worry.”
MacDailyNews Take: The only worry is not having enough post-holiday cash lying around to take full advantage of the annual buying opportunity!
“Last year the Nikkei Asian Review reported a similar story that iPhone production would be cut by 10 percent following sluggish sales,” Simon writes. “The year before, iPhone 6s production was reportedly sliced by 30 percent following, you guessed it, lackluster sales.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup. As we asked earlier today, “For how many years will suckers fall for this?”
