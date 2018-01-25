“True Tone is a display technology first introduced in 2016 on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro that has since made it’s way into Apple’s 2017 iPad Pros, along with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X,” Joseph Keller writes for iMore.

“The feature tries to match the color temperature and intensity of your device’s display to that of the ambient light in your surroundings,” Keller writes. “This allows the content on your screen to appear more natural, while also, at least Apple hopes, reducing eye strain.”

“Unlike Night Shift, for which you set a single preference for color temperature, True Tone works dynamically. It’s like Night Shift with intelligence and nuance. Powered by a multichannel sensor, True Tone works throughout the day by dynamically adjusting the temperature, intensity, and percentage of white light on your iPhone or iPad’s display depending on your current environment. The goal is to make adjustments to your device’s display appear more natural, with an effect similar to what would be seen when putting a white piece of paper under different kinds of light,” Keller writes. “On days where I have to do more work on my Mac, I feel my eyes getting strained faster than on days when I can use my iPad.”

