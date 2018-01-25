“The feature tries to match the color temperature and intensity of your device’s display to that of the ambient light in your surroundings,” Keller writes. “This allows the content on your screen to appear more natural, while also, at least Apple hopes, reducing eye strain.”
“Unlike Night Shift, for which you set a single preference for color temperature, True Tone works dynamically. It’s like Night Shift with intelligence and nuance. Powered by a multichannel sensor, True Tone works throughout the day by dynamically adjusting the temperature, intensity, and percentage of white light on your iPhone or iPad’s display depending on your current environment. The goal is to make adjustments to your device’s display appear more natural, with an effect similar to what would be seen when putting a white piece of paper under different kinds of light,” Keller writes. “On days where I have to do more work on my Mac, I feel my eyes getting strained faster than on days when I can use my iPad.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you have an Apple device with a True Tone display, use it! Give your eyes a break, will ya?
To make sure True Tone is active on your iOS device:
1. Open Control Center
2. Press firmly on the Brightness slider on your iPhone or press and hold it on your iPad
3. Tap the True Tone button to enable True Tone
Note: Some display accessibility settings, including Invert Colors, Grayscale, and Increase Contrast, might turn off True Tone.
