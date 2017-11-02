“So much has been made of the iPhone X’s infamous notch, but its 5.8-inch display is notable for other reasons,” Adam Ismail writes for Tom’s Guide. “To get a better read on each phone, I enlisted the help of a few of my colleagues. The first thing they all pointed out was just how bright the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch display gets in comparison to its Android-powered rivals. When taking our light meter to all three, we weren’t surprised to find that the iPhone X was far and away the brightness leader, recording 574 nits, while Google’s and Samsung’s best efforts could muster only 438 and 408 nits, respectively. The smartphone average is 433 nits… the iPhone X looks to be a serious step up from the previous standard-bearer up to this point, Samsung’s Galaxy S line… It’s perhaps the greatest strength of the iPhone X’s screen that makes a profound first impression.”

“Comparing a still image from Wonder Woman on all three displays, the Samsung quickly re-confirmed its reputation for oversaturated hues. Tom’s Guide‘s Caitlin McGarry noted it was the least realistic-looking of the bunch, while Andrew Freedman remarked on the unnatural intensity of the blue sky,” Ismail writes. “Ultimately, the iPhone X took the victory here, as it better handled the contrast between the sky and water. The increased brightness also helped illuminate more of the shadowy details in the scene, like the braids in Wonder Woman’s hair.”

“Thanks to its True Tone display, the iPhone X can adjust its white balance to ambient lighting conditions. But even with True Tone off, our unit struck a perfect medium between the warmth of the Pixel 2 XL and the cool shift of the Note 8 in our office,” Ismail writes. “Apple’s panel does a much better job of maintaining its brightness as you tilt the phone from left to right, and top to bottom. It does get a few shades cooler as you turn it, but not quite to the degree of the Note 8, and definitely not to the extent of the Pixel 2 XL… It took Apple an awfully long time to jump on the OLED bandwagon, but as usual, the company knocked it out of the park when it finally made the move.”

