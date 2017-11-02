“Comparing a still image from Wonder Woman on all three displays, the Samsung quickly re-confirmed its reputation for oversaturated hues. Tom’s Guide‘s Caitlin McGarry noted it was the least realistic-looking of the bunch, while Andrew Freedman remarked on the unnatural intensity of the blue sky,” Ismail writes. “Ultimately, the iPhone X took the victory here, as it better handled the contrast between the sky and water. The increased brightness also helped illuminate more of the shadowy details in the scene, like the braids in Wonder Woman’s hair.”
“Thanks to its True Tone display, the iPhone X can adjust its white balance to ambient lighting conditions. But even with True Tone off, our unit struck a perfect medium between the warmth of the Pixel 2 XL and the cool shift of the Note 8 in our office,” Ismail writes. “Apple’s panel does a much better job of maintaining its brightness as you tilt the phone from left to right, and top to bottom. It does get a few shades cooler as you turn it, but not quite to the degree of the Note 8, and definitely not to the extent of the Pixel 2 XL… It took Apple an awfully long time to jump on the OLED bandwagon, but as usual, the company knocked it out of the park when it finally made the move.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple won’t ship inaccurate over-saturated junk like Samsung et al.
Lance Ulanoff reports for Mashable:
Apple confirmed that the iPhone X does use a Samsung OLED display, but it’s not an off-the-shelf component. They worked with Samsung to create bespoke technology and then, [Apple SVP Craig] Federighi told us, did a lot of low-level software work to overcome OLED’s inherent drawbacks.
Even perfect OLED technology will handle color representation differently than LCD.
“Making sure the colors were consistent to our expectations was a bit of a challenge,” said Dye whose team spent time tuning the displays and working on how the OLED would display system colors. “We’re very particular about system-wide colors.”