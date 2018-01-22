“I made the iPad Pro my primary computer when it first launched in late 2015. The transition pains from Mac to iPad were minimal, and the device has grown even more capable since that time thanks to improvements in iOS. My need for a Mac is now extremely rare,” Christoffel writes. “My desire for a Mac, however, still exists in a few specific use cases. There are things the Mac has to offer that I wish my iPad could replicate.”
Christoffel’s iPad wish list:
• Multiple Instances of an App
• More Diverse Hardware
• Persistent Background Privileges for Apps
• More First-Party Apps for Professionals
• Multi-User Support
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see everything on that list come to fruition and, here’s another one: RAM options at purchase. Let us load up an iPad Pro with RAM, Apple!