“Using holes in the display, Samsung could deal with the problem of its rear home button by bringing a physical home button to the front again while maximizing the active screen area,” Tung writes. “Alternatively, it notes it could use a soft home button with a fingerprint sensor under the screen, which would be in line with Synaptics’ in-display sensor.”
Tung writes, “Samsung notes that its hole area would have a camera, receiver, and optical sensors. Some examples it offers include multiple holes and slits across the top of the screen for each component, while the fingerprint hole would be at the bottom of the screen.”
MacDailyNews Take: Less obtrusive than the notch, but no less an inelegant kludge.
Take it from us iPhone X users, fingerprint readers and home buttons are so 2016.