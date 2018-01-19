“Samsung was quick to exploit mixed feelings about the iPhone X’s notch, and now has a potential answer to the engineering problems of making a truly full-screen smartphone,” Liam Tung writes for ZDNet. “Instead of fitting the cameras and sensors in a bar at the top of an all-screen display, Samsung would cut out holes to cater for the sensors, according to a patent first spotted by Dutch site LetsGoDigital.”

“Using holes in the display, Samsung could deal with the problem of its rear home button by bringing a physical home button to the front again while maximizing the active screen area,” Tung writes. “Alternatively, it notes it could use a soft home button with a fingerprint sensor under the screen, which would be in line with Synaptics’ in-display sensor.”

Tung writes, “Samsung notes that its hole area would have a camera, receiver, and optical sensors. Some examples it offers include multiple holes and slits across the top of the screen for each component, while the fingerprint hole would be at the bottom of the screen.”



