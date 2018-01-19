“Targeted toward schools and businesses, Apple Configurator 2 is a free macOS tool that allows you to manage all of the iOS devices in your organization from a central location,” Casella writes. “With Apple Configurator 2, you can configure USB-connected devices all in one go. You can update software, manage apps, lock down options, and check device information. You can use large enterprise options like licensing management and Blueprint that ensures uniformity across similar devices. It manages iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV devices running a minimum of iOS 7.”
“I’ll be using it to mange my ever-growing library of iOS devices including 4 Apple TVs, 4 iPhones, and 4 iPads,” Casella writes. “Instead of having to go to each device and initiate an OS update, for example, I’ll be able to do everything at the same time, saving me a bunch of time. It being a free tool is an extra bonus.”
MacDailyNews Take: How many iOS devices does your family have?
One example, a family of three we know has 3 iPhones, 3 iPads, and 4 Apple TVs – 10 iOS devices to manage! (Plus 5 Macs.) Apple Configurator 2 is the answer for the family IT person!
Apple’s official support pages for Apple Configurator are here.