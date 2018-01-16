“Hundreds throng a workshop where the main door only opens about 12 inches. Off duty, they return to debris-strewn dorms bereft of showers or hot water. Many go without washing for days at a time, workers told Bloomberg,” Bloomberg News reports. “‘My hands turned bloodless white after a day of work,’ said one of the workers, who makes a little over 4,000 yuan a month (just over $2 an hour) in her first job outside her home province of Henan. She turned to Catcher because her husband’s home-decorating business was struggling. ‘I only tell good things to my family and keep the sufferings like this for myself.'”
“An Apple spokeswoman said the company has its own employees at Catcher facilities, but sent an additional team to audit the complex upon hearing of the CLW’s impending report,” Bloomberg News reports. “After interviewing 150 people, the Apple team found no evidence of violations of its standards, she added. Catcher, which gets almost two-thirds of sales from Apple, said in a separate statement it too investigated but also found nothing to suggest it had breached its client’s code of conduct.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Supplier Responsibility report is here.
SEE ALSO:
Apple reviewing new claims of supplier’s labor violations in China – September 4, 2014
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “James W.” for the heads up.]