“In fact, shares of Apple have been performing so well that the stock is about to have a significant technical breakout,” Kramer writes, “which could send shares of the stock as high as the psychologically important $200 mark, a rise of about 14%.”
“Options traders are betting on a significant rise in shares with bets that take the stock above $200 by expiration on June 15,” Kramer writes. “The market is speaking loud, and for the most part, it seems to suggest it just does not believe all the conjecture about weak iPhone demand.”
MacDailyNews Take: The (minor) after-Christmas AAPL sale is over. Did you pick up any?
